Visit Aeroplanet In Dwarka For Cockpit Tours And Emergency Prep

Whether or not you’ve travelled by air, we think Aeroplanet is a place that deserves a visit. They’ve positioned two life-sized and very real jet planes {an Airbus A 300 and a CRJ 200} which are open for the public to board, move around in, and check out. You can even walk into the cockpit where trained engineers will give you the deets on all the controls and components of the aircraft. The staff here can prepare you to deal with emergencies that you might encounter when you’re actually mid-air {although, we hope you never have to use these techniques IRL}. From the basics, like the use of oxygen mask & life jackets, to knowing what to do in case of a fire, they’ll train you well. One of their aircrafts is even equipped with movement that mimics air turbulence; just to give you a taste of the real thing.