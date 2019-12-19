Visit Bikanervala For A Hearty Breakfast At Just INR 50

If you are looking for a good place to have breakfast, then visit any outlet of Bikanervala. They have some Indian dishes that are available for breakfast like idli, aloo puri, parantha etc. And the best thing is that these dishes are available at just INR 50 each till 11.30 am (Say what?). You can add a beverage and make it a meal for a minimal amount. So next time you want to stuff yourself with delicious Indian dishes at a nominal price, visit Bikanervala.