If you are looking for a good place to have breakfast, then visit any outlet of Bikanervala. They have some Indian dishes that are available for breakfast like idli, aloo puri, parantha etc. And the best thing is that these dishes are available at just INR 50 each till 11.30 am (Say what?). You can add a beverage and make it a meal for a minimal amount. So next time you want to stuff yourself with delicious Indian dishes at a nominal price, visit Bikanervala.
Visit Bikanervala For A Hearty Breakfast At Just INR 50
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They should add more items to their menu.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Family and Big Group
