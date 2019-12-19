Visit Bikanervala For A Hearty Breakfast At Just INR 50

Fast Food Restaurants

Bikanervala

Sector 29, Gurgaon
4.3
Plot 3-5, Near Leisure Valley Park, Sector 29, Gurgaon

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are looking for a good place to have breakfast, then visit any outlet of Bikanervala. They have some Indian dishes that are available for breakfast like idli, aloo puri, parantha etc. And the best thing is that these dishes are available at just INR 50 each till 11.30 am (Say what?). You can add a beverage and make it a meal for a minimal amount. So next time you want to stuff yourself with delicious Indian dishes at a nominal price, visit Bikanervala.

What Could Be Better?

They should add more items to their menu.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family and Big Group

Other Outlets

Bikanervala

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.0

Satya Marg, Yashwant Place Market, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Bikanervala

Golf Course Road, delhi

Suncity Business Tower, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Bikanervala

Sector 18, Noida
4.1

Silver Tower, 1st Floor, Near Metro Station, Sector 18, Noida

Bikanervala

Connaught Place, New Delhi
3.8

Rajiv Gandhi Handicraft Bhavan, 1st Floor, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi

