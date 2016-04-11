Visit CCDS For Top-Notch Baking & Kitchen Ware, Accessories & Workshops

Cooks, bakers, and sweet-thing makers, come fulfill your wildest fantasies at the Culinary & Cake Decorating School. Get everything here–from compound chocolate, to a third level Wilton Method Baking Workshop.
Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This
Their cute rainbow-coloured stores are India’s largest chain of cake decorating and kitchen ware stores. In their own words, they “source the world”. Here, you can find names like Wilton, Meri Meri, Trudeau, and Nigella Lawson.
Making The Edible Incredible
Multicoloured couplers for that perfect dual swirl, flower lifters so your gum-paste beauties don’t get crumpled, lustre and petal dust to make the said beauties, piping gels and disposable bags, and an unparalleled range of sprinkles, fillings, sugars and cupcake toppers–CCDS offers everything you need to create your baked masterpieces.
We were slightly disappointed with the limited icing options though, and would recommend buying the regular Pillsbury icing from a regular store.
Think Outside The Cake Box
Your creation deserves to be beautiful on the inside as well as the outside. To that effect, the store has plenty of options for pretty packaging for cookies, cake pops, cupcakes, cakes and chocolates. We’re talking cookie and lollipop sticks, cookie bags, the cutest cupcake liners and even doilies.
Learn The Art
CCDS holds a variety of culinary workshops—from the basics to a full blown confectionery diploma. These include string work and sugar craft, Wilton method baking, and even a number of cooking courses. Within the store, too, one can find several books and DVD guides for those who don’t have the time to attend their workshops.
Smitten By Mittens
From tea sets, muffin cups, cake candles and toppers, the store has the cutest baking accessories and other thingamajigs. We especially love their cake toppers–from baby feet to football teams to dancing couples!
From the first glance to the last bite, this store turns the whole process into – you guessed it – a piece of cake!
Where: F61 First Floor, Select CITYWALK; First Floor, South Point Mall, Golf Course Road, Sector 53 Gurgaon; A-13 Okhla Phase II, DDA Shed {Near Crowne Plaza Hotel}
Contact: 011 46501412; 0124 4383357; 011 46323679
Find out more here and check out their courses here.
Follow them on Facebook here.
