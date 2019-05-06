Greenr Cafe in 32 milestones has the most minimal indoor with modern seating. The place is soaked up with sun rays during day time thus making it look airy and spacious. The cafe is famous for Healthy and Vegan menu so you can definitely try this place out for Guilt-Free Outings! Their Pastas and Pizzas both are vegan and gluten-free And guess what both of them surprisingly tastes good. For desserts, I ordered Mango Sorbet and Chocolate Ganache & Wildberry just blew my mind. I will highly recommend their desserts. For Vegan people, this cafe is somewhere you should definitely pay a visit as the place has their vast menu range for Vegans and Gluten Intolerance people.
Visit Greenr Cafe For A Guilt Free Brunch Date
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Greenr Cafe is little heavy on pockets.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids
Also On Greenr Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Comments (0)