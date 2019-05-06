Visit Greenr Cafe For A Guilt Free Brunch Date

Greenr Cafe in 32 milestones has the most minimal indoor with modern seating. The place is soaked up with sun rays during day time thus making it look airy and spacious. The cafe is famous for Healthy and Vegan menu so you can definitely try this place out for Guilt-Free Outings! Their Pastas and Pizzas both are vegan and gluten-free And guess what both of them surprisingly tastes good. For desserts, I ordered Mango Sorbet and Chocolate Ganache & Wildberry just blew my mind. I will highly recommend their desserts. For Vegan people, this cafe is somewhere you should definitely pay a visit as the place has their vast menu range for Vegans and Gluten Intolerance people.