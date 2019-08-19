Visit This Cute Little Boutique Cafe In Shahpur Jat For A Perfect Date

Cafes

Threads

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
253, Ground Floor, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Lively interiors and old classic music played complemented with amazing food make "Threads" a must-visit in the fashion hub of Shahpur Jat. If you are tired after a long day of shopping, Do drop in this cafe to get a coffee while you gorge on some amazing delicacies.

More variety on the menu

₹500 - ₹1,000

Bae, Family

