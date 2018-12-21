Visit This Fine Dining Restaurant For A Lavish Chinese Affair

As I entered Royal China, I was mesmerised by their elegant interiors and ambience with the awesome view of the Lotus Temple. This fine dining restaurant is beautifully done with grey leather furniture and classy cutlery. This place will amaze you with its authentic flavours. The ingredients used are fresh and flavourful. Royal China is known to serve authentic Cantonese cuisine and dim sums. Their spinach and cheese dumplings and vegetable and chive dumpling are must-haves. The filling of dumpling is flavourful, and the covering is delicately done. Also, Silken tofu was silken soft, the gravy was yummy, and the texture was smooth. If you are a tofu lover, then this is a must-try dish. One of the most delicious dishes is Vegetable Royal China Banana Leaf Rice, it was appealing, both to the eyes and the palate. The rice was wrapped in banana leaf, and the dish paired well with tofu. Oh, and the hakka noodles were seasoned and spiced to perfection. Now coming to the most indulgent part, the Steamed Chocolate Bao is a one-of-its-kind dessert. This soft, fluffy bao stuffed with gooey chocolate was divine. To sum it up, it was a wonderful experience altogether. The place is impressive, and the food quality is impeccable.