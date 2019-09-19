Visit This Green Oasis Hidden Right In The Middle Of Hauz Khas!

The Lazy Patio: Located right in the center of the city’s trendiest place to grab a drink, this lovely Air BnB at Hauz Khas is not just for the Instagram enthusiasts but for bird watchers too! With a lovely lake view, the place is visited by a variety of bird species, while the rustic modern decor is just the perfect backdrop. What’s more, they have a lovely terrace area to grab a cold one too!