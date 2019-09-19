Visit This Green Oasis Hidden Right In The Middle Of Hauz Khas!

Homestays

The Lazy Patio

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

22, 4th Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

The Lazy Patio: Located right in the center of the city’s trendiest place to grab a drink, this lovely Air BnB at Hauz Khas is not just for the Instagram enthusiasts but for bird watchers too! With a lovely lake view, the place is visited by a variety of bird species, while the rustic modern decor is just the perfect backdrop. What’s more, they have a lovely terrace area to grab a cold one too!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Bae

