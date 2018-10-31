Great Food & Pretty Decor: Visit This Hidden Cafe In Khan Market With Bae

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

The Immigrant Cafe

Khan Market, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

29, 1st Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Along with the quaint decor and incredible food, they have kittens on their terrace. You can grab a drink and stand outside to play with the kittens. The night lighting is fabulous, and from the terrace, you will get a gorgeous view of Lyutens Delhi will give you a luxury staycation vibe. It's a perfect place for an evening with bae.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

Other Outlets

The Immigrant Cafe

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.0

B-45, 1st Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default
Casual Dining

The Immigrant Cafe

Khan Market, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

29, 1st Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

The Immigrant Cafe

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.0

B-45, 1st Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default