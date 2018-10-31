Along with the quaint decor and incredible food, they have kittens on their terrace. You can grab a drink and stand outside to play with the kittens. The night lighting is fabulous, and from the terrace, you will get a gorgeous view of Lyutens Delhi will give you a luxury staycation vibe. It's a perfect place for an evening with bae.
Great Food & Pretty Decor: Visit This Hidden Cafe In Khan Market With Bae
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Bae
