Weekend Plans? Visit This Less Explored Monument In The City

Muhammad Wali Masjid is situated opposite the children's museum near Siri Fort auditorium. Situated in a garden which contains the ruins from the second city of Delhi i.e. Siri, Muhammad Wali Masjid is said to be of Lodhi Era. However a very little is known of this structure but the same is protected by the ASI and currently, restoration work of the monument is in process. One can visit the place, sit in silence, click photographs, see the ramparts and ruins of Siri Fort complex, walk in the garden, check out the birds and have a good time.