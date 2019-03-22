Visit This Newly Opened Pure Vegetarian French Bakery In CP

Internationally acclaimed, Parisian French Bakery, Brioche Dorée launched its first exclusive store in India at Connaught Place. Brioche Dorée is known to be the second largest bakery chain in the world. The best part is that this bakery serves pure vegetarian items. This authentic French bakery has magnificent ambience. I loved the decor of this place-elegant and chic. The place is beautifully done. Staff was welcoming and service was good. Special mention for the crockery and food presentation. The food menu has detailed offerings ranging from an array of options including croissants, pizza puffs, shakes, smoothies desserts and other yummy items. The store offers a range of finely created bread made with whole wheat, multi-grains, fig, muesli etc. My top picks from their menu- 1) Pickled veg croissant-this buttery viennoiserie pastry was stuffed with pickled veggies like zucchini and bell peppers. It was quite filling and paired up perfectly with an iced mocha. 2) Artichoke and mushroom pizza puff- this flaky delicious snack was one of the best puff I had. Good quality cheese is always the way to my heart :D It melted me straight away! 3) Roasted veg & olive pizza puff - another puff delight which made me drool. 4) Mushroom quiche- If you are a mushroom lover, then I would love to recommend this dish. Such a comforting snack! 5) Cold coffee- very few places in Delhi make perfect cold coffee. I am happy to discover this gem which makes the perfect coffee. Moving to the desserts, I am totally head over heels for the Nutella croffin, banana walnut muffin and truffle. Such drool-worthy indulgent divine desserts made with such perfection. Being a chocoholic, I was absolutely delighted to try these desserts here. I am definitely visiting this place again to satisfy my cravings for delish food.