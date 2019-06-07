Visit This Place For Scrumptious Non Veg Dishes

It's near to Gate No 1 of Jama Masjid. You can easily find Haji Mohd. Hussain. When you see the chicken getting fried, it attracts you to definitely, try it out. Their chicken fry is crispy and so flavoursome. Loved the golden colour of the chicken fry. It's worth the money you spend. Along with these, there are other choices as well. I prefer chicken so I had bought chicken fry and their process of making is transparent so you get to know about it. The marinated chicken has that flavour and you get the taste of the spices. It's cooked properly and the best part was it was not undercooked or overcooked. They are so amazing with their timings. Definitely recommend it to others.