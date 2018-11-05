Visit This Shahpur Jat Store For Comfortable Cotton Dresses & More

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Lila

New Delhi, Delhi
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 17, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

It’s a cute store in Shahpur Jat that does free-flowing silhouettes, great and comfortable cotton dresses, and more. They do a range of menswear too. One should check out this store when in Shahpur Jat. You can place an order via their Instagram page for home deliveries etc. Their staff is helpful and welcoming.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

