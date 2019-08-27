Affordable And Lavish Buffet? Drop By Themis Barbecue House Now!

Themis Barbecue House is quite popular in Netaji Subhash Place. Also, well known for their Buffets in the most economical prices. During lunch hours it's rupees 350 per person and in dinner, it is rupees 500 per person. And with that, they also assure you of their amazing and quick service. Staff was really helpful and ready to serve you accordingly. Snacks and Starters were served hot and fresh. In Barbeque, had Paneer tikka which was quite good, along with that o ate pizza, white sauce pasta, Mojitos, and few more snacks which were pretty decent in the taste. But what I would highly recommend from their Buffet menu is the Main course & their Mouthwatering Desserts. Trust they will really make your day and you won't be satisfied only by having one. Quality and hygiene are ensured with the taste of Food. All the items in the Main course were Hot and fresh and I like it much better than the Starters. Also, Mojitos were very much refreshing. Coming to the main and my favorite part - Desserts were like so so so Mouthwatering. They prepared with all kinds of small cakes, pastries, brownies, Ice creams, Gulab jamuns, phirnis and many more which you can have unlimited. I decided to have one more plate of it and that was a better idea. Live music every evening is also available which will make your evening & surrounding better. Though the place was so wide with amazing interiors. Terrace facility is also available where I spent enjoying the good food and my evening. So make sure you are visiting here soon.