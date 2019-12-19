Dine In At This Beautiful Modern Indian Restaurant In Vijay Nagar

So I visited The Dinning Room a couple of months ago. Trust me here I had the best dining experience with some amazing food, quick service, plush décor, etc. I can proudly say that I found something amazing in VIJAY NAGAR & that too the best Vegetarian Restaurant with Top Class Ambience and Sumptuous dishes. To be honest I was charmed by their Ambience at one glance, as you can see how beautifully they have maintained the place with mood lighting and Eye-catching interiors. The Staff was so Polite and friendly including their Best and quick services. Coming to the main part, Food and Drinks, firstly I was served their Refreshing and three types of Coolers Such as TWIST AT DINNING ( MOCKTAIL ), POMEGRANATE & BASIL COOLER & GREEN DREAM ( BLENDED FRUIT JUICE ). Trust me I had many Coolers before but these something different and their presentation was just Amazing. All were soul-satisfying. In Food I was served a variety of delectable dishes such as Peri Peri Paneer Pizza, Mushroom & Cheese Cigar with Tartar Sauce, Hummus with Falafel & Pita bread, Corn Cheese Roll, Lasooni Dhaniya Paneer, Dahi KEBABS, Angara Chaap and, their Signature Dessert CHOCOLATE GULAB JAMUN filled with dense chocolate inside and that just melted my heart. There wasn't any single dish that will make you feel disappointed. I was loving their presentation in their own Unique Platters. I mean each and every item filled with so deliciousness !! Hats off to the Chef for making my lunch the best one. I have tried Falafel with Pita bread and hummus at many restaurants but this was one of the best I ever had, be it taste-wise or presentation-wise. Lasooni Dhaniya Paneer was something different that I had, Strong essence of Garlic was added in it, Cheese corn roll was just awesome and crispy and that Spicy Chaap which was just Lipsmacking. Also, there's one Private room where the family members around 10-12 can easily be seated over here and enjoy the amazing vibes. I would highly recommend you to visit here with their families for the best dining experience in the most economical prices.