Get Nutells Waffles, Nuts Stick Waffles At This Outlet In Cyber Hub!

The location of course matters, keeping in mind the same, the outdoors were great. One can smell the wisps of Waffle baking & nutella right from the get go at Waffle Wallah. The options here are innumerable. We tried nutella and nuts STICK waffles. The waffles were served well and tasted delicious, were not too costly either! Also, I noticed the tissues were made out of recycled paper that was a major plus point. The staff was also polite and humble. Ps. Don't forget to sound the vintage horn as you leave