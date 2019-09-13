Cheeky Bee's Menu Includes The Best Waffles In Town!

Cheeky Bee: I don't have words to describe how much I love the meals on the menu. Guys if you haven't tried its menu, I am sorry you haven't enjoyed the best waffle ever. The ambience is great and staff services are customized and excellent. They make you try new flavours which expand their customer's experience and exposure. As the food, so the interior. Like everything from tip to toe was perfect. It's Nutella KitKat Hong Kong waffle is my favourite. Besides this, Ice Cream Jars and Shakes too are filling so thick and with amazing flavours, I tried sandwiches and waffle it is worth it. I loved it so much because I am a die-hard fan of Nutella Waffle. All things are mouth-watering and satisfying. Guys do visit this awesome place and enjoy your day. Services: 5/5 Food: 5/5 Ambience: 4/5