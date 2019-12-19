Nestled in one corner of the fairly chaotic Supermart shopping complex lies this cutesy oriental diner churning out delectable Asian fare at pocket friendly prices. Thankfully, they go easy on both spice and grease.
Cosy Up With A Noodle Bowl At Wai Yu Mun Ching
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Shortcut
Must Eat
Their pot meals are to die for! From the zesty and very unique Coriander Pot Noodles to a slightly spicier Thai Pot Rice and the superbly comforting and mild Stewed Rice, just pick a bowl and dive in. The range of soups are quite awesome too; get a little adventurous and try the Sizzling Kaythong or the Seven Happiness brimming with goodness and loaded with fresh crunchy veggies.
Must Drink
No alcohol, so make do with a cola or fresh lime. My advice; stick to the soups and save some space for a delicious meal.
What We Loved
The place has a very cosy vibe and pretty interiors. Service is brisk and with a smile. We’d like to extend a special mention for the hostess for her recommendations and ensuring that you are looked after.
What Didn't Impress Us
The lack of booze. I wouldn’t have minded a glass of red with my pot rice or the Crispy Thread Paneer {yum yum}.
What Is The Best Time To Visit?
Any time is good but I suggest an early evening soup and snack before your night-out, or a leisurely lunch in the middle of the day full of errands.
Anything Else?
You can get your dishes customised as per your palate; ask for specific vegetables in a particular sauce, and also request the server to cater to your preferred level of spice.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Comments (0)