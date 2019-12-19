Fanny Packs Or Sling Bags? Pick & Choose From This Store In Rajouri Garden

Got this really cool and classy bag from Klove Shoes Bags in Rajouri. It makes your life so much easier. So easy to carry and at the same time looks really classy as you can wear it as a belt with your jeans, shorts, pants. The best part is it also has a sling and you can carry it as a sling bag too😍 Isn’t it cool? One bag two uses😍 Also, it costs INR 799 which I guess is worth for such quality and usefulness. It is available in different colour options as well such as baby pink, green, yellow, black etc. The one that I am carrying is a brown coloured bag which I think goes with every outfit😍