Wake Up To This Breathtaking View Of The Jungle At This Luxury Resort!

Nestled on the banks of the Kosi River. The Riverview Retreat, Corbett is a luxury resort bordering the Corbett National Park. This property is located 20 minutes from the Ramnagar Railway station and just 2 hours from Pantnagar Airport. This place is ideal for a nature lover and wildlife enthusiasts. The view from each room is mesmerizing and has 90 rooms in total including- Deluxe Rooms, Superior Rooms, Duplex Rooms & Suites. To give you a feel of the jungle-like resort each room has a sloping roof featuring Block Wood Furniture, Wi-Fi, Tea-Coffee Maker and Air-Conditioning. The Suite is the most exclusive room has a Private Balcony and a Garden. Gurney House is a multi-cuisine restaurant with stunning river-view ideal for dinner. You can also head to The Grill House which is a pool-side bar to grab some drinks. You can rejuvenate yourself at the Tattva Spa with some massage and pampering or take a dip into the lavish outdoor-pool. The reader can find a library here with a unique selection of books. You can also enjoy fishing at the nearby Mahaseer Pool! Don’t wait! Book this resort soon to enjoy a soulful stay close to nature.