Check Out This Quaint Place In Manali For Some Scrumptious Food

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

The Johnson's Cafe - Johnson's Hotel

Manali, Himachal Pradesh
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Johnson's Hotel, Circuit House Road, Siyal, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Johnson's Cafe and Hotel is situated in a hilly area with this beautiful view of mountains and nature to enjoy while having your meal. They provide comfortable sitting with this peaceful environment. Dishes cooked or baked makes it a must visit place!

What Could Be Better?

I hve been here twice with my friends and my partner and each time i have enjoyed my stay and fooding.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Cafes

The Johnson's Cafe - Johnson's Hotel

Manali, Himachal Pradesh
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Johnson's Hotel, Circuit House Road, Siyal, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

image-map-default