Walking Street by Soi7 Doing Beer & Asian Fare Right

If you’re new to the world of freshly brewed beer, it might be a good idea to do a little tasting session before you decide on one. Just ask the good peeps at Walking Street and they’ll bring you shot glasses full of their offerings. We recommend going against your instincts to down these, and sip slowly instead.

If you want to skip this and take our word for it, opt for the Silom Wheat {this is very close in flavour to Hoegaarden} or Phi Phi Wheat if you like it light and citrusy, or the Morjim Dark or Jomtein Special if bitter is your flavour.

The Ko Samui Red didn’t appeal to us much, but since beer is an acquired taste, give it a shot.