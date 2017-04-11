There is no better way to welcome spring than by adding a dash of colour to your home. We’re focusing on getting our bare walls all spruced up this season. We’ve compiled a bunch of looks for you to choose from, depending on the rest of your furniture and decor. Choose wisely and give people a glimpse of your great taste.
Redecorating? We're Helping You Out With Wall Patterns
Peony Garden Wall Coverings
Works Best For: The bedroom with a four poster bed
Create a picture-perfect room with this classy wall covering that is a great choice for your bedroom. The wall covering is not single coloured so you can use contrasting colours like green or maroon for the linen and the cushions.
Add a small bedside table and you might be tempted to stay in bed forever {if you aren’t already}.
Rain Dance Wall Coverings
Works Best For: For the living room with an elegant sofa set
This stunning wall covering brings to life, casual beach vibes. The best part? It goes with most types of furniture and lets you experiment. While we love the elegance that this simple sofa adds to the room, you can just add a comfy arm chair in the corner and the result will be equally impressive.
Don’t forget to add some indoor plants in the corner to complete the look.
Ocean Enchanted Wall Coverings
Works best for: The dining room with a statement dining table
Pretty colours like sea green and fiery red can go a long way in brightening up your dining room. And nothing hits the mark like this wall covering which also makes for a great conversation starter.
Want to take it up a notch? Add a gorgeous cutlery set, which is sure to take your dinner scenes to the next level.
Damascus Wall Covering
Works Best For: A study with a sturdy wooden table
A beautiful study is a great addition to any homes. And this extravagant pink and golden wall covering has a rich texture that goes perfectly well with all types of furniture. But we recommend, you keep the furniture simple, because the wall covering is in itself quite a show-stealer.
Add some pretty antique lamps and you’re all set. Win-win guys.
Coral Bay Wall Coverings
Works Best For: The living room with an antique wooden chest
So, while wooden and antique furniture have their own charm, make sure that the wall covering you select is unique while at the same time matches with the tone of your room. Let your home be a celebration of elegance, after all a beautiful home is a reflection of your personality.
Ranthambore Wallpapers
Works Best For: The elegant tea room
If you have always wanted to feel like royalty, this wall covering is sure to take you a step closer to that dream. With elements of royal safaris and palatial hunting tents, this one is sure to make you feel like you have stepped right into a history book. Perfect for history lovers, who have a penchant for travel.
If these wall coverings have inspired you to say goodbye to the old and drab colours of your home, then you need to check out Nilaya by Asian Paints that integrates design, material, and technique to create stunning surfaces, unlike anything you have seen before. So this season, jumpstart your way into giving your home the upgrade it always deserved. After all, we have provided you with all the inspiration and #homegoals you need to create your dream home, right?
This story is in partnership with Nilaya.
This story is in partnership with Nilaya.
