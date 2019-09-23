This Cakery In Khan Market Will Definitely Make Your Day Special!

Big Chill acquired another bijou residence for the Ice cream fanatics this time. It’s within a spitting distance from the cakery. They have 20 flavours of ice cream if not less. They have three freshly churned ones too and four varieties of yogurt. Sundaes, waffles & brownies are among a few other things on the menu. We went for the vanilla oreo in a waffle cone & the mixed berry yogurt. The yogurt was so citrusy yet so delightful- OMG I died dead and went straight to heaven and HOW. If lemony is not what you seek then banana raspberry is the flavor for you.