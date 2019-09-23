This Cakery In Khan Market Will Definitely Make Your Day Special!

Big Chill acquired another bijou residence for the Ice cream fanatics this time. It’s within a spitting distance from the cakery. They have 20 flavours of ice cream if not less. They have three freshly churned ones too and four varieties of yogurt. Sundaes, waffles & brownies are among a few other things on the menu. We went for the vanilla oreo in a waffle cone & the mixed berry yogurt. The yogurt was so citrusy yet so delightful- OMG I died dead and went straight to heaven and HOW. If lemony is not what you seek then banana raspberry is the flavor for you.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
-The situation still remains cramped & with a heavy heart I say it’s dinkier than the cakery. The space is ungenerous and inadequate. -Another major drawback is that the have very few options for the vegetarians.
₹500 - ₹1,000
Kids, Bae
