Pretty Corners & Dim Lights: Drop By This Beautiful Cafe For Some Good Food & Quality Time

Cafes

The Tea Room From Blossom Kochhar

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Part 1, Next To Naivedyam, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

If you have a thing for pretty corners and great ambience with books, lights, white curtains all around, don't think twice before heading to this place. It's magical. The Tea Room gives you homely-cosy feel with the bluish cushions to rest your back on. It's generally not too crowded and never too noisy. Go with your bae for some deep, meaningful conversations, quality time and good food. By the way, their chicken burger is awesome. Also, if you like to work alone without any disturbances & looking for a suitable place, this will serve you nicely. Open your laptop while sipping tea and gorging on their beautiful lemon cake; makes for a perfect evening snack as well. Don't wait. Plan a visit soon! 😋

What Could Be Better?

Everything was perfect.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Friends

