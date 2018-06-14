Eye Candy Makes Us Lust for Their Leather Stationery and Bags

You will receive an email with the lettering used for the quotes for approval before they send it in to print, and a set of images of the product before it’s shipped to you. While the whole process from print to package-opening takes about a week, when you open and see it absolutely lovely. We particularly liked the ‘Custom made for you, from…’ detail on the jute drawstring bag and the little gift we got along with the order—an additional notebook and leather wire holders. We’re also loving their TRiP Journals, Marilyn Satchel Bag, Nomad Duffle Bag, Traveller Folio and Small Accessories. They deliver worldwide, so choose carefully and order away. Price: INR 99 onwards