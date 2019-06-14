Want Some Amazing Dahi Ke Sholay, Rush To This Hidden Gem In INA Market!

There are times when you’re famished and broke, and then you crave for some sumptuous Dahi Ke kebab or Dahi Ke Sholay. That’s when you gotta rush to this small corner shop in the rear end of INA market. It runs under the name of Pandit Ramsharan Sharma. Not many people are aware of this tiny shop which has been serving some delicious Dahi K Kebabs since 20years. Yes, it’s that time old. Needless to say, they serve it with an onion salad and tamarind coriander chutney. The sweet and sour taste of the chutney with the crispy outer layer of the Sholay, mixed well with the seasoning to perfection dahi mix is absolutely phenomenal. Other than Dahi Ke kebabs they serve some other yummy munching options too like Cheese Ke Kebabs, Samosas, Bread Pakoras with delicious Aalu Ki Sabzi. I have been visiting this place since childhood but the way they have maintained the same taste and quality is really commendable. It’s extremely affordable with one Dahi Ke Sholay costing only Rs 20 and the paneer or cheese variants costing Rs30. This is, by the way, the most expensive stuff in their menu. So the next time you are near INA market, make sure you visit this spot for some delectable snacks.