Adyar Bhawan serves a wide variety of dosas. My recommendations - masala dosa, ghee roast dosa and rava dosa. Dosa is served with three types of chutneys which makes the whole experience more delicious. I also liked the filter coffee.
Want Some Delicious Dosas? Head To Green Park
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
This place is crowded at lunch hour. So try to visit at around 1pm if you do not want to wait.
