Want Some Delicious Dosas? Head To Green Park

Adyar Ananda Bhavan

Green Park, New Delhi
4.1
S-18, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Adyar Bhawan serves a wide variety of dosas. My recommendations - masala dosa, ghee roast dosa and rava dosa. Dosa is served with three types of chutneys which makes the whole experience more delicious. I also liked the filter coffee.

What's My Pro Tip?

This place is crowded at lunch hour. So try to visit at around 1pm if you do not want to wait.

Adyar Ananda Bhavan

Karol Bagh, New Delhi
3.7

18/1, Arya Samaj Road, WEA, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

image-map-default