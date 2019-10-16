Check Out This Place For All Things Delicious!

Casual Dining

Cicchetti By Mr. Beans

DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF CyberHub, Upper Ground Floor, A-2/B, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cicchetti By Mr. Beans, First of all the presentation, superb, loved it. Never thought that food could look good every single time and not only it was beautiful. It was heavenly to taste buds♥️♥️ Never had I ever had everything worth remembering and capturing and kind of framing it in my mind! I cannot recommend one thing cause everything was on pt but yes u will miss an amazing experience if not visited!

What Could Be Better?

I wish there were more branches of it.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

