Cicchetti By Mr. Beans, First of all the presentation, superb, loved it. Never thought that food could look good every single time and not only it was beautiful. It was heavenly to taste buds♥️♥️ Never had I ever had everything worth remembering and capturing and kind of framing it in my mind! I cannot recommend one thing cause everything was on pt but yes u will miss an amazing experience if not visited!
Check Out This Place For All Things Delicious!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
I wish there were more branches of it.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
