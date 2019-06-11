Biggest Parathas In Delhi? Head To This Old Hidden Gem In Chandni Chowk

I was dumbstruck by the massive size of the delicious hot Tandoori Paratha that made its way to my table. It was literally peeping out of the king size thali in which it was served. The special mix Aloo Pyaaz paratha was a treat indeed! If you want to see the amount of butter they gave with it, you will have to visit the lovely Kake Di Hatti for yourself! As you can see, the butter is literally floating onto my Dal Makhani. The quantity is great and with that lineage of taste, it is a total value for money! The staff is very kind and friendly as well :) P.s: I still wonder how do they put such big Parathas in the tandoor!