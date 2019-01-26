Want To Binge On Some Amazing Thai Food? Then This Place Is A Must Try!

Ziu is a good Thai option at Sangam Courtyard. This is a fascinating place located on the ground level with really beautiful decor. The ambience is super authentic, their service best in class! And the food, oh the food is absolutely finger licking. The sushi deserves a special mention, especially the Ebi Tempura Roll Sushi. The dimsums were good and were laid on a bed of sautéed spinach which was really tasty. The food has a distinct taste very unlike the usual Thai fare you get around. This place basically has a Thai fusion that comes out wonderfully. The cocktail choices are interesting. The coconut ice cream was too a delight!