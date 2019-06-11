Dessert Craving? The Funnel Hill Creamery Desserts Are Too Die For

The Funnel Hill Creamery is one pretty place. The seating arrangement is nicely done. While satisfying your taste buds, you can also work on your laptop and make the best use of their peaceful atmosphere and yummy desserts & ice creams. Their hazelnut brownie is to die for. Even though you'll love every bit of it, it's difficult to gorge on this entirely all alone. So get yourself a partner before you lay your hands on this heavenly dessert. Their cookie monster shake was giant & delectable. The taste of cookies while sipping on the shake is extremely satisfying & lovely. Summer is at its peak. Don't forget to pay a visit to this place. It should be the next one on your bucket list. As their tagline says, beat the heat !!! 😃