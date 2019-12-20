Staying In? Order Chicken In Oyster Sauce & Yum Dim Sums At Great Prices!

Living in East Delhi I have been a Bercos' Chinese food fan but now I have another as good maybe better option called "The Fat Mermaid". Recently opened and offers only home delivery through Swiggy. But I really like their packing. I ordered a soup and was worried that it would be in a plastic container and would have spillage. But I was happy to see the Chicken Hot and Sour Soup was packed in a round container, with no spillage and one portion was enough for 2 of us. Other dishes were packed similarly too. The Chicken in Oyster Chili Sauce again had very nice big quality chicken pieces with a flavorful sauce. The Chicken Burnt Garlic Fried Rice was nicely prepared, not oily or over seasoned, it went well with the Chicken in Oyster Chili Sauce. Most people make dim sums but they don't turn out as they should. Fat Mermaid's Shiitake Mushroom and Chives dim sums were not expensive but the quality was as good as any of a fancy Chinese restaurant. So when you are feeling like chilling at home or just have friends drop in suddenly order in some yummy Chinese and pamper yourself!