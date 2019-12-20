Hey Geeks, These Watches, Gadgets & Lamps Will Kill You Softly

If you’ve cutopen all your watches to see what lies within or spent hours decoding the tiniest Lego pieces, this might be right up your alley. You can customise your first true love aka gaming console or you can get home this typewriter lamp for when you plan to burn the midnight oil working on that big start-up idea.

At the heart of all this impeccable design is also a very noble thought. Abhishek makes sure that he’s adopting an ecologically-responsible approach towards everything he creates. He also doesn’t overvalue design over functionality which means that the products might be metallic and oh-so-mechanical but also spotless in terms of engineering.

Truth be told, we usually don’t gush so much about guy stuff but when it comes in such stunning forms, it’s kind of impossible to stay calm. Also, tell us if it’s just us but we also think that these pieces wear a charm that’s so yesteryears but also so futuristic – a truly rare combination.