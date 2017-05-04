Maria Di Fiore Solanki Teaches Your Babies & Toddlers To Swim

img-gallery-featured
Classes & Workshops

Water Town Swim

Samalka, New Delhi
4.4

The Umrao, NH 8, D Block, Samalkha, New Delhi

2 Outlets
image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

What Is It?

Water Town Swim is a swim school headed by USA native Maria Di Fiore Solanki, who holds American Red Cross certification for teaching infants to adults. This swimming class not only focuses on your child’s form but also their personal development.

Who Is It For?

These swimming classes are for children between four months to four years. Children up to two years of age need to be accompanied by a parent. They have four batches where they teach pool skills and underwater skills and swim skills. The levels defer depending on your child’s age.

Why Should I Go For It?

Maria not only teaches swimming but water safety as well. With a background in psychology with a special focus on child development, she designs her classes in such a way that they’re filled with songs, games and toys which help children reach their target while they’re having fun. Here’s a video which shows little swimmers taking to the pool!

Anything Else?

These classes take place in various locations across Delhi NCR. Check out their website for a location closest to you and start adding classes to your cart!

Price: Starting at INR 1,500 for one class

For more information, call +91 9910539968 or write to watertownswimschool@gmail.com

Other Outlets

Water Town Swim

Dwarka, New Delhi

Radisson Blu Hotel, Plot 4, Dwarka City Centre, Sector 13, Dwarka, New Delhi

image-map-default

Water Town Swim

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.5

The Lalit New Delhi, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default
Classes & Workshops

Water Town Swim

Samalka, New Delhi
4.4

The Umrao, NH 8, D Block, Samalkha, New Delhi

2 Outlets
image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Water Town Swim

Dwarka, New Delhi

Radisson Blu Hotel, Plot 4, Dwarka City Centre, Sector 13, Dwarka, New Delhi

image-map-default

Water Town Swim

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.5

The Lalit New Delhi, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default