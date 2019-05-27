Way To Anyone's Heart Is Through A Heart Warming Meal At Kheer

One has to visit this dining place once for sure in order to be mesmerised for days after you have dined in at Kheer. The decor, the ambience, the menu choice, the f&b team, the live Gol Gappa/Chaat Counter, the innovative mocktail choice. It’s an amazing restaurant which you must visit to enjoy a meal with your family or friends. Once you walk in the open space at Kheer, it gives you a great feeling with the water bodies located right outside Kheer. Now comes the Mocktail: Devil’s delight, is an innovatively made juice from Beetroot and ginger ale with a rose petal on top. Then you eagerly jump on to starters, my recommendations are Pizza Naan another innovation is their Beetroot Kebab, Quinoa Gol Gappa, Palak Patta Chaat and lastly every tasty apricot filled paneer tikkas, they melt in your mouth. After a little break ask for your main course and there comes a hot brewing Dal Makhani which I can bet can give a run to many Dal Makhani preps at various other high-end hotels. Don't’ forget to try out Paneer Lababadar, once again with a twist and yes the Jodhpuri Alloos are to die for! To accompany your dishes you can ask for naan, tandoori roti and for sure and strongly recommended Sheer Mal its an amazing preparation by the chef. It's very rich on appetite but a must try. And once you are done with all the delicious delicacies then comes The KHEER PLATTER to mark the icing on the cake. Its served in small portions since you are already filled with so much tasty food. Kheer platter is subtle on taste and sugar as well. Jaggery kheer, Sabuddana kheer and lauki ki kheer. Special applause to the team at KHEER. The Chef takes an effort to walk to your table and explain the background of each and every food item you have ordered and the rest of the team is also very warm and attentive all throughout the time you spend at KHEER!