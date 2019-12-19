Check Out The Club Factory Store For Some Great Budget Buys

We've been guilty of spending hours scrolling through Club Factory’s collection because well, it’s trendy, and doesn’t make us crib about our bank balance. And so, we went to check out its walk-in store in GK 1, M Block market (It's in the basement of the shop named Kunchal's).



For the uninitiated, Club Factory is a direct-from-factory platform, which means no middlemen to add to the cost. While we obviously didn’t expect them to have ALL that is on the website, this store had a good number of accessories, sneakers, and winter wear for both men and women.