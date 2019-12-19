Check Out The Club Factory Store For Some Great Budget Buys

Clothing Stores

Club Factory

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi

Shop M-14, Main Market, Hans Raj Gupta Marg, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

We've been guilty of spending hours scrolling through Club Factory’s collection because well, it’s trendy, and doesn’t make us crib about our bank balance. And so, we went to check out its walk-in store in GK 1, M Block market (It's in the basement of the shop named Kunchal's).

For the uninitiated, Club Factory is a direct-from-factory platform, which means no middlemen to add to the cost. While we obviously didn’t expect them to have ALL that is on the website, this store had a good number of accessories, sneakers, and winter wear for both men and women.

What Could Be Better

TBH, we felt that the accessories and shoes though were way better than the apparel. But, with the changing seasons, the collection keeps rotating. And we're looking forward to visiting the place again when that happens. 

