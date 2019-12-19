Head To This Stall In Satyaniketan For Some Amazing Gravy Momos

Looking for a plate full of delicious momos without burning a hole in pockets? Well, don't worry, because we've got you sorted. We recently tried a plate full of scrumptious gravy momos from 'Mom hand momos' in Satya Niketan! Mom hand momos is one of the best vendors in South campus serving momos at nominal prices. The stall is opposite to Amigos cafe and also has a shop few metres ahead serving delicious Chinese dishes. Usually, gravy momos range between INR 120 to INR 150 per plate, but this stall is probably the cheapest one with the yummiest momos ever! So head to this amazing place this winter with your buddies to gorge on some piping hot gravy momos for just INR 60/-. Chicken gravy momos- INR 70/- for a full plate. Veg gravy momos- INR 60/-.