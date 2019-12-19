We Took Our Dog to Poochmate and Here's What Went Down

img-gallery-featured
Pet Stores

PoochMate

Sainik Farms, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-1, Cariappa Marg, Gate No 2, Sainik Farms, New Delhi

image-map-default

Now, it’s no secret that we at LBB love our doggies, and when it comes to pampering them, we’re always looking for something new. We went back to Poochmate and here’s what happened.

Would we go back to Poochmate? Definitely! Also, for more doggy love, catch us at Petfed this weekend!

This review was done anonymously, and paid for by ourselves.

Pet Stores

PoochMate

Sainik Farms, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-1, Cariappa Marg, Gate No 2, Sainik Farms, New Delhi

image-map-default