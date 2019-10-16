We Tried Henry & Smith's Chinos To See What The Hype Is About? They Claim To Offer 93% Fit Rate! Well, That's Pretty Bold!

We decided to order four Chinos from Henry and Smith for four boys in our LBB Crew. We were amazed at the variety of colours available, 32 to be precise! The quick delivery speed really pleased us; it only took a day for the goodies to reach us! The nice sturdy colourful box that contained the Chinos definitely got our attention! We dig the Chinos and genuinely can’t wait to try it out! Don’t believe us? Read on to know how four boys at LBB with different body types tried these chinos and what they thought about it!

