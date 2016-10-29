Whether you’re the bride or a guest, jewellery is an integral part of any wedding outfit. While we’d love to pick out all things diamond for that special day, our credit cards may not be up for the adventure. So we’ve picked our fave go-to stores for the most beautiful accessories for your friend or sibling’s wedding.
Semi-Precious Jewellery To Make You Shine This Wedding Season
Karigari
Started by designer Kamal Kamra, Karigari came about as an endeavour to make ethnic, fancy jewellery affordable. The brand started in 2008 with 45 varying earring designs and has now expanded to over 2,000 designs. They’ve also started keeping bangles, kadas, hair accessories, and kamar-bandhs. The designs are functional, dressy, and reasonably priced.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
BG’s
Probably the most popular artificial jewellery store in Delhi, this one has a lot of variety in kundan and polki-lookalike sets, earrings, bangles, etc. While the designs are not really extraordinary or super unique, the quality is pretty good for the price you pay.
Suhana Art N Jewels
Tucked away in one corner of Shahpur Jat is Suhana’s Art N Jewels, and you can find tonnes of gorgeous earrings, jhoomars, and matha-pattis here. The best part? The owner Ratika can customise artificial jewellery pieces to your liking. So if you have seen something you really want and don’t know where to find it, ask her.
Pal Dzigns
Pal Dzigns is run by a mother-daughter duo and has some absolutely stunning, unique pieces that look super real. Right from their minakari necklaces to intricate chandbalis and necklaces with beautiful motifs; the variety is great, the quality is super, plus they use real silver coated with gold.
Fabindia
Fabindia has a fab collection of pretty silver {some gold-plated ones too} earrings ranging from jhumkas to danglers to some truly eclectic studs. There’s also a whole bunch of metal accessories, including earrings, bangles, and neck-pieces.
We are partial to their Anasuya collection, which is ideal for weddings and festive occasions.
Apala
To say that Apala is an ordinary jewellery store would be an understatement. They have some of the most unique pieces around, and their jewellery is pure silver and coated in gold, which is why it’s a bit expensive. They use colours fabulously, and the pieces are not cookie-cutter artificial jewellery pieces, either.
Amrapali
Everyone’s fave, Amrapali is a hub of all things beautiful. Their specialty is gold-plated silver jewellery, but they also keep a range of less-precious metal accessories. They have a delightful collection of danglers for all occasions and an especially vibrant line by Manish Arora.
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
Beget
{…and other stores in GK I M Block}
GK 1 M Block market is a treasure trove of artificial jewellery. Take a walk around and you will find Beget, Chunmun and a host of other small stores with their shiny offerings displayed in the show windows. Really great for picking out not just heavy sets and necklaces, but also your choora and other bridal accessories.
Ogaan
Ogaan houses a curated collection of jewellery including earrings, neck-pieces, bangles, bracelets, hairpins and maang tikas by renowned designers such as Eesha Zaveri, Zariin, Lai and Dhora. Think unique, artisanal pieces that’ll often have people asking where you brought them from.
- Upwards: ₹ 1500
Pernia's Pop Up Shop
Elaborately jeweled head-pieces, ear cuffs, chunky rings, and delicate earrings—Pernia’s Pop Up Shop is one of our top picks for when we’re looking for a marriage between the traditional and contemporary. This is also one of the few sites which sell Amrapali jewellery, along with Suhani Pittie, Anupamaa Dayal and Atelier.
Symetree
Symetree keeps it traditional with pearl necklaces embellished with kundan and semi-precious stones, chunky rings, cuffs, necklaces, and a huge variety of earrings {both danglers and studs}. What really makes it stand out is the wearability of its products even outside of festive occasions.
Unniyarcha
The Mahabharata collection by Unniyarcha beautifully draws inspiration from major characters of the Mahabharata, like the five Pandava brothers, Draupadi, Karna, and Krishna. Featuring 18k-gold plating, enamel work and semi-precious stones, every piece in this collection has a certain attribute of each character in the epic, like Yudhishthira’s spear-fighting & chariot racing skills, or Arjuna’s skills in archery. We absolutely love it.
Silverline
You’ll find some of the best tribal-inspired jewellery we’ve laid our eyes on here. Think Amrapali-like designs, only cheaper. While they have some contemporary stuff, too, we’d recommend checking them out for their collection of beaded, stone, filigree, enamel, handmade, temple, kundan and polki work jewellery.
With inputs from Mehak S from WedMeGood. To read her post, click here.
