So you thought wedding planners were the only ones who could help you plan your wedding? Well, think again, because a slew of young, new services is making Indian weddings fun, easy to plan, and a total breeze. From helping you find the perfect venue to creating your own brand of song for your sangeet, we say ‘I do’ to all of these wedding services.
3 Wedding Services We Bet You Didn’t Know About
Ten-Second Takeaway
The Venue Concierge Service
The spanking new venue concierge service by wedding planning portal WedMeGood acts as your personal genie in accompanying you to find and shortlist venues on your budget, and getting you the lowest deal possible. The best part? If you’re able to find a better deal without their help, they’ll return all your money.
Price: INR 2,500 {excluding taxes} for a venue concierge
The 'Clone Yourself As A Bride' Service
Want a 3D memory of the bride and groom to keep forever? Well your prayers have been answered; now you can get miniature bride and groom dolls. They can serve as cute gifting options or just keepsakes. Creepy or cool—up to you to decide.
You can get them made at Klone World here and Wedding Twinkles here.
The MAC Wedding Makeup Trousseau Service
You get a personalised two-hour session at MAC Cosmetics, wherein the makeup artist goes over the ins and outs of makeup and how to create three different looks for you. Perfect for brides-to-be, especially because the amount you pay is totally redeemable on make-up products you purchase after your class finishes.
Price: Starting at INR 12,000
Comments (0)