A Guide To Wedding Shopping In Delhi For Any Kind Of Bride

Brides-to-be, we understand that finding the perfect D-day outfit which is classic, contemporary, and stylish, yet does not break the bank, is one difficult task. So, we turned to the wedding planning portal WedMeGood to give us recommendations on where to go wedding shopping in Delhi. Take note.

Ekaya

If elegant, banarasi, chanderi, and pure silk is what you’re after, then you need to cut through the bling and glitter and find some stores that sell exquisite fabrics. We recommend Ekaya for lovely banarasi lehengas, and saris. Their price range starts from INR 20K above. 

D-7, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Asha & Gautam

Another great label, if you're looking for silks, is Asha & Gautam. This label has wonderful, intricate patterns as part of the weave. They retail in fine Paithani, Patola, and Banarasi Uppada silk saris. But apart from these, they have amazing zari and gota work done on lehengas and saris as well. 

D-29, Ground Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Gazal Gupta

Gazal Gupta crafts beautiful lehengas that are always in trendy colours, and wonderfully embellished too. You'll find a lot of velvets and hand-embroidered pieces that give off a very luxurious vibe. Also, If you're some one who enjoys wearing unique designs with funky elements, you'll definitely like this boutique's collection. 

Jungi House, 5-K, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Dolly J

Dolly J is one of the labels that is very sought after, especially when it comes to bridal wear. This label crafts amazing embellished lehengas  in both traditional and experimental variations. Here, you'll find pretty pastels as well as traditional reds and fuschias. The work on the lehengas are all in lucknowi chikankari with beautiful floral embroidery work.

D-25, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Madsam Tinzin

Madsam Tizin, is a label that is full of contemporary designs and silhouettes. Though, along with that, they also have quite the bridal collection. They concentrate on fine craftsmanship (embroidery and surface embellishment) on each of their garments. So basically, if you're someone who enjoys modern design but with an ample amount of traditional context, this is your label.

5-K/2, Ground Floor, Near BSES Power House, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Asiana Couture

Asiana Couture specialises in hand-done embellishments; especially sequins. Along with that they also create beautiful quilted textures on their bridal lehengas. You can expect Mukaish work done on rich velvets, with jewel embellishment as well. More importantly, they have bridal wear collections from multiple designers (for instance, Payal Keyal) at their boutique, so you'll have many options to chose from. 

Katra Hardiyal, 652 & 655, Nai Sarak, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Ram Kishan Sarees

Ram Kishan Sarees have eveything from traditional and popular bridal lehengas in velvet and red hues to Georgette lehengas with beautiful Zari work on them. Along with this, they have raw silks with fine Zardozi  embroidery as well. 
Shop 259, Katra Pyare Lal, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Inaya Couture

Inaya Couture has mostly a large collection of lehengas  (rather than saris). Their best bridal lehengas  are made of beautiful handloom and Banarasi  silks. You will find a large amount of Mukaish and Zari work done on them. They put a lot of focus on making garments that are very much in trend the season they come out. For instance, right now, a lot of pastels are doing the rounds, so they've got a lot of pastels and bright neon colours as well. 

Plot 3, Harashvihar Chowk, Pitampura, New Delhi

Samiksha

Samiksha, is just as great for the traditional bride as it is for the experimental one who wants embellishments, metallic colours and unique cuts to look special on her wedding day. If you head to this store, you'll see a lot of contemporary pastel-coloured lehengas, or  silk bridal wear that have a fair amount of embroidery on top. As well as darker, more traditional lehengas that are always a classic. 

374, Kohat Enclave, Pitampura, New Delhi

Shiva Jangra

Shiva Jangra has absolutely stunning, pastel-hued lehengas and ethnic gowns for the bride who likes to keep it simple and subtle. You'll find lots of neutrals, and elegant embellishment at their store. Also, Shiva Jangra is big on intricate, hand-embroidered work done  on their garments. 

125, Near UCO Bank, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Bageecha

Bageecha is the place to shop at if you love yourself heritage textiles like banarasi silks. So, whether you're looking for banarasi silk lehengas, or saris, this is the place to go. 

PS: You can find, shararas, anarkalis and dupattas here too. 

87-B, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Lalit Dalmia

Lalit Dalmia now also has a store in Kohat Enclave, and let us tell you guys it's humongous. They have have beautiful embellished lehengas in every hue that a bride could imagine. From bright reds, hot pinks and deep reds to light pinks, this designer boutique has everything. 
1444, Kotha Chand, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Akilah

Akilah is a multi-designer store that has garments by Masaba Gupta, Ayushi Bhasin and Shruti Sacheti, as well as many other designers. So here is one store you can head to when you need more options/variety to choose from. You can shop for everything from lehengas and saris, to accessories like shoes and potlis here. 

5-A, Dada Jungi House Lane, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

The Silk Tree

This label is perfect for the brides who like to keep it easy and breathable because you can find a lot of light Banarasi silk lehengas, light suits and draped jumpsuits here. Mainly, this brand is a great options for when you need to shop for haldi or sangeet ceremonies. 

6-H/1, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Shrangar

This store is one of the oldest stores in Chandni Chowk (since 1986, to be precise). They have everything from heavy, deep coloured lehengas (deep reds, maroons, and magentas) to modern, light coloured ones as well (mint, teal and baby pinks). 

1220, Maliwara, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

