Men, Get Your Wedding Wear Sorted At These Stores

This store is a blessing for grooms, best men and friends. Narains does traditional and smart wedding wear for men, but the surprising showstopper is their understated semi-formal range of Indian menswear. Their kurtas come in all gradual shades of heaviness. Or, if you draw the line at a plain raw silk kurta with minimal gold piping, that’s fine too. Their staff is super helpful; they’ll help you combine the fabric from one piece, buttons from another, thread-work from a third, and will have it ready when they say they will.

We like the ability to browse styles online (especially their very cool Indo-western collection) and to click on a tab titled ‘book an appointment with our wardrobe stylist'.

You can also shop offline by visiting their store in Grand Mall, Gurgaon and in Rajouri Garden.