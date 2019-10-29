Men, Get Your Wedding Wear Sorted At These Stores

We’re just going to be upfront and say, we’ve been ignoring grooms and their entourage. But, here we are, hoping you’ll accept our apology and subsequently refer to our guide of where to shop wedding wear for men if you have a trillion weddings coming up; and if you’re the groom, we’re hoping you have a good one.
Anita Dongre
We realise since everything that’s associated with her name says “Jaipur Bride”, it might throw men off. But tucked away in the back of her sprawling store is a men’s rack. She does sherwanis, suits, kurtas, jackets, bottoms, shirts and accessories, all staying true to her exquisite aesthetic of gota pati embroidery, pop colours, and timeless cuts. We’d recommend this more for the groom, or perhaps brothers of.
You would be able to shop from The Chanakya, Khan Market, Mehrauli, and DLF Emporio.
Brahaan by Narains
This store is a blessing for grooms, best men and friends. Narains does traditional and smart wedding wear for men, but the surprising showstopper is their understated semi-formal range of Indian menswear. Their kurtas come in all gradual shades of heaviness. Or, if you draw the line at a plain raw silk kurta with minimal gold piping, that’s fine too. Their staff is super helpful; they’ll help you combine the fabric from one piece, buttons from another, thread-work from a third, and will have it ready when they say they will.
We like the ability to browse styles online (especially their very cool Indo-western collection) and to click on a tab titled ‘book an appointment with our wardrobe stylist'.
You can also shop offline by visiting their store in Grand Mall, Gurgaon and in Rajouri Garden.
Varun Bahl
Lest we forget, amidst all of Varun Bahl’s glory, his Indian menswear collection is by far one of the best out there. The team of designers takes the time to understand personal styles, blend in industry expertise as well as interesting trends, and turn out some beautifully crafted work.
You can shop from Varun Bahl through his stores at Mehrauli and DLF Emporio.
Heritage Handloom Emporium
You’ve probably already been here if you’re looking, and if you haven’t, Heritage in South Extension-I is a great place to be shopping for weddings. If you’re not the one tying the knot, they also have a collection of kurtas, and again, after some major sifting, you might score an understated, silk kurta with minimal work.
If time is on your side, they can customise your outfit too.
Sabyasachi
Ultimate in luxe, rich colours and detailing only synonymous with his genius, Sabya’s men’s collection needs to make it to every groom’s checklist. They start retailing at INR 34,500, which for his label, is quite reasonable. That said, the collection is also apt for smaller events like a mehendi or puja.
Dhruv Sehgal
With his store located in Greater Kailash, you might be put off by the excessive bling, hectic prints, and some shiny objects; it’s just the stuff you need to look through to get to the good stuff. Keep telling yourself one thing — customisation. What we fancy the most are his Nehru jackets, on the pricier side, but available in a host of colours and detailing. You also have the option of booking an appointment with him to customise your outfits, including suits, shirts, jackets, breaches, and bandhgalas.
Study by Janak
If overdone is your style, along with stones, embellishments and too much work, Study shouldn’t be a problem, but if you’re trying to keep it classy, you’ll have to really filter. The good thing is though, if you do have time, they have a made to measure service, where you can ask them to cut down work on something you fancy. Their portfolio includes everything—kurtas, suits, sherwanis, bandhgalas, accessories…everything.
PS: They’re one of the few Indian companies that makes suits for Savile Row, and given they’ve been in the business for ages, they know their fits.
Apart from South Extension, SBJ is also located in Karol Bagh, Grand Mall, Gurgaon, and Mall of India in Noida.
Sunil Mehra
Another solo designer dedicating himself to men’s fashion. Sunil Mehra is great for his line of kurtas and sherwanis. Think electric blue kurtas with a patiala, complimented by a baby blue Nehru jacket. Yes. It’s on.
Raghavendra Rathore
Perfect with cuts, finish and silhouettes, think soft pin-tucked silk kurtas, and all white bandhgalas, with pop colour pocket squares. If you’re loaded, we couldn’t recommend his bespoke services more. Special mention: He nails the bandhgala jackets. Nails.
Located in Khan Market and DLF Emporio, get ready to spend the big bucks though (but, it'll be worth it).
Mahavir Collections
Mahavir Collections have been in the business of ethnic menswear since 1962, so it’s a given that they know what they’re good at. With a team of consultants, and an online blog that’ll help you choose the best for your wedding, this is a one-stop-shop for a head to toe look. You only have to be prepared to face the busy streets of Chandni Chowk to reach here.
Mohanlal Sons
With around 150 years of experience in creating stunning designs for men when it comes to weddings, Mohanlal Sons is a trusted brand. From tuxedos to sherwanis, you get everything crafted as per your choices. It can either be tailor made or you can even shop online on their website. How amazing is that, right?
Mohanlal Sons is located in Great India Place and DLF Mall of India, Noida, Connaught Place, and Ambience Mall in Gurgaon.
Stitch by Sarab Khanijou
This design studio in Greater Kailash is about complete a decade, and has already created a buzz with the veterans of the industry. You get your outfits in two weeks of you selecting them, and getting it custom made according to the latest trends. #KhanjiouCouture is grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons, for sure.
Gargee Designers
Shyam Gupta envisioned GD to be a space where men would transform to look classy on their weddings, and that’s exactly what happened. He and his son, Ravi Gupta have made GD into one of the most successful wedding attire stores in South Delhi for menswear. They update their blog daily with their recent client experiences, and that only shows a glimpse of their hospitable business and services.
Vicugna
Vicugna is a store in Gurgaon that does custom tailor made outfits for any formal occasion. Whether it is a conference or a family function coming up, they have everything to turn your style game up by a notch.
Creyate
Gentlemen, you can turn into designers and design the perfect outfit with Creyate. You can choose to cutomise till the last detail and thread. They also have a few readymade options if you are not a person with a lot of ideas.
Vastralab
Located in Shahpur Jat, Vastralab does offbeat ethinc wear for men, the designs of which are inspired by Rajasthan. The amazing thing about them is that if you send them your measurement and your preferences they will directly courier your outfits to the venue of the function or occasion.
Collar By Mridula And Anju
Collar is a brand that does custom wedding wear outfits for men. If you want designer outfits, you just have to show them a picture of what you have in mind and they'll get it made for you. They get their fabrics imported from London and Italy, and also work with Indian fabrics such as Benarasi fabric, handloom linens and block-printed pure cashmere.
Mr. Button
They have an online store where you can shop from but if you are looking to get your outfits customised, you ought to check out their offline store in Gurgaon. They even provide styling tips on what to wear with what and which accessory will go best with your outfit.
- Upwards: ₹ 1200
Katra Neel Market
Katra Neel Market is one of the oldest markets in Chandni Chowk and also breaks the myth that you can't shop for menswear here. Being Chandni Chowk, you get textiles and fabrics at a almost wholesale price. Some stores to check out are Navprit Textiles, Sea Green Textile and Sarika Textiles.
