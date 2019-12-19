Treat Yourself With Some Nice Mughlai Vegetarian Delicacies At Karim's

Went to Karim's for Sunday Dinner with Friends. Even though it is known for the non-veg food however they also offered mouth-watering vegetarian dishes. We ordered Jhangiri Chicken, Kadhai Paneer, Dal Makhni and their famous Tandoori Khamiri Roti. The food was simply awesome. The quantity of the food was appropriate and the taste of the spices in the food was forcing us to eat more. I highly recommend this place for veg and non-veg meals. They serve authentic Mughlai food. Happy Eating!