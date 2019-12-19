Treat Yourself With Some Nice Mughlai Vegetarian Delicacies At Karim's

Casual Dining

Karim's

Sector 13, Gurgaon
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Payal Cinema, Old Delhi Road, Sector 13, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Went to Karim's for Sunday Dinner with Friends. Even though it is known for the non-veg food however they also offered mouth-watering vegetarian dishes. We ordered Jhangiri Chicken, Kadhai Paneer, Dal Makhni and their famous Tandoori Khamiri Roti. The food was simply awesome. The quantity of the food was appropriate and the taste of the spices in the food was forcing us to eat more. I highly recommend this place for veg and non-veg meals. They serve authentic Mughlai food. Happy Eating!

How Much Did It Cost

₹1000 - ₹3000

Best To Go With

Family, Big Group, Bae

