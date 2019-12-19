Went to Karim's for Sunday Dinner with Friends. Even though it is known for the non-veg food however they also offered mouth-watering vegetarian dishes. We ordered Jhangiri Chicken, Kadhai Paneer, Dal Makhni and their famous Tandoori Khamiri Roti. The food was simply awesome. The quantity of the food was appropriate and the taste of the spices in the food was forcing us to eat more. I highly recommend this place for veg and non-veg meals. They serve authentic Mughlai food. Happy Eating!
Treat Yourself With Some Nice Mughlai Vegetarian Delicacies At Karim's
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost
₹1000 - ₹3000
Best To Go With
Family, Big Group, Bae
