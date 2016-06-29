Chandigarh As Your Next Weekend-Cation? Make It Happen Here

img-gallery-featured

So you thought Chandigarh was that place you visited as a layover to your next Himalayan vacation? Well, surprise surprise, because there’s plenty of other things going on in the city you can check out, like beautiful architecture, clean air, canopied roads, delectable food and the unmissable Punjabi swag.

What also makes Chandigarh awesome is the WelcomHotel Bella Vista in Panchkula, especially if you’re looking to unwind, relax and live the good life.

Splash Around In The Pool

Jump in! With a view of the Shivalik range in the distance, this hotel’s got the ambience covered from head to toe. What makes it better? A pool, a Jacuzzi, and a glass of bubbly on the side.

Looking to take it up a notch? We’d recommend the Bella Vista suite that comes with a private deck and floor to ceiling windows, offering a panoramic view of the mountains .

Patiala Peg Is Just The Beginning

Two things synonymous with Punjab is food and drinks, and both are in plenty at Bella Vista. The Serenade Pavilion {their all-day dining & coffee shop} serves Indian, Western and Oriental food, along with their collection of in-house Italian gelatos. Start your meal with Silbatte Ki Shammi kebab platter, then move on to the Amritsari Fish n Chips or the gourmet Bali pizza, and finish off in style with Punjabi Lassi.

If sitting inside isn’t your idea of fun, enjoy your meal overlooking the Shivaliks, al fresco style. Not convinced? Head over to their Brio Bar for a variety of cocktails and single malts with appetisers and snacks.

So.Much.Food

You’re in Punjab, and if there’s one thing you can’t compromise on here, it’s the food. When stepping out for that purpose in mind, make sure to add Sector 17—also called the pedestrian’s paradise—in your little black book for all your shopping and eating desires. The Pal Dhaba in Sector 28 {one of the oldest eateries in the city}, is another great spot known for their rogan josh and Keema Kaleji. If you want to enjoy some authentic Chapli kebab, head to Kebab Khan in Sector 5 in Panchkula.

In case the ghee adds up to guilt, Bella vista got a pretty sick gym and running track around the hotel to make use of.

Instagram This!

Chandigarh, with its Le Corbusier’s {Swiss-French architect and urban planner} architecture, is recognised internationally for its urban design, and, hence, its modernist buildings and landscaped roads bring out a charming and welcoming sight for the traveller in you. The open hand monument {designed by Le Corbusier} stands as a symbol for openness of ideas, peace and unity, upon which the city of Chandigarh was built.

There’s also the quintessential noob visit to The Rock Garden, which is a must. Started by Nek Chand in secret in 1957, this is a great place to spend your evening amid man-made and interlinked waterfalls and sculptures.

Another great tourist attraction in the vicinity is the artificial Sukhna lake. Resting in the foothills of the Shivaliks, the lake is home to many exotic migratory birds and local festivals, the most famous of which is the Mango festival, where umpteen varieties of Mangoes are on display.

Planning to head here on next weekend? Do let us know of your experience.

Where: Panchkula {near Zikarpur – Kalka – Shimla Highway} Haryana

Price: Packages for the pool rooms starting at INR 5,333 per night

Contact: +91 1725064848

For bookings, check out their website here. Follow them on Facebook here and Twitter here. For special offers on ITC hotels, check out the website here.

This story is in partnership with WelcomHotel Bella Vista.