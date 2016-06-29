Chandigarh As Your Next Weekend-Cation? Make It Happen Here

Chandigarh, with its Le Corbusier’s {Swiss-French architect and urban planner} architecture, is recognised internationally for its urban design, and, hence, its modernist buildings and landscaped roads bring out a charming and welcoming sight for the traveller in you. The open hand monument {designed by Le Corbusier} stands as a symbol for openness of ideas, peace and unity, upon which the city of Chandigarh was built.

There’s also the quintessential noob visit to The Rock Garden, which is a must. Started by Nek Chand in secret in 1957, this is a great place to spend your evening amid man-made and interlinked waterfalls and sculptures.

Another great tourist attraction in the vicinity is the artificial Sukhna lake. Resting in the foothills of the Shivaliks, the lake is home to many exotic migratory birds and local festivals, the most famous of which is the Mango festival, where umpteen varieties of Mangoes are on display.

Where: Panchkula {near Zikarpur – Kalka – Shimla Highway} Haryana

Price: Packages for the pool rooms starting at INR 5,333 per night

Contact: +91 1725064848

For bookings, check out their website here. Follow them on Facebook here and Twitter here. For special offers on ITC hotels, check out the website here.

