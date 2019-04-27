Have A Thing For Adventures? River rafting is perfect for adrenaline rush 😂

The water, the vibes, the mood, the amazing people the mesmerising view and the arousing rapids, they all will make your adrenaline high. River rafting in Rishikesh is one of the best sports which promises not only the combo of fun and fear but also delighting experience as well. If you are someone who would love to try adventurous sports, try this one. You can swim, cliff jump and enjoy the maggie and tea altogether. Rishikesh is 6-7 hours ride from Delhi and an hour ride from Haridwar. You can reach via local autos or by bus from Haridwar too. It would be cheap and a not so uncomfortable journey. P.S. The best getaway to enjoy your weekend and have some fun all along. Try it, it's a beautiful city with a beautiful set of mountains and of course the mighty river Ganges and the thrilling sport.