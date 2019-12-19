Weekend Getaway-Amidst Serene And Splendid Chail!

Mint Tarika Resort or Tarika Jungle retreat is one of its kind luxury holiday resort in Chail, HP. Nested on a hilltop and surrounded by thick forest, makes it an ideal place for a weekend getaway to escape the hustle & bustle of city life. It’s a huge property sprawling over acres of land with many cottages. As you enter this spot, there is a domed shaped glass-walled reception looking like a multifaceted diamond. Really nice pathways run all over the contour of the property which is perfect for habitual walkers to explore the place and derive immense pleasure with the breathtaking mountain views and the herbal plantation around. I went to this spot with my friends for a weekend stay. Must say we were amazed to learn how they have maintained this really big property soo well. The cottages were spacious, nicely set with a beautiful sitting area just outside the room, open to the extraordinary panoramic view of the area. Perfect place to sit and have your peaceful time in the serenely beautiful spot. Food was also decent and the staff were readily at our service. They have this dedicated area where they organise adventure sports and many other activities for the guests to engage. They have a separate play area for kids too which is really nice. Overall I would definitely recommend this beautiful place for the kind of experience and service they have to offer.