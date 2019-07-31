Long live long weekends! Bored with the question “What to do” on long weekends and want to add a dose of awesome to your plans? Well, your ultimate escapade planner, MakeMyTrip (MMT) is here to save you from your mundane lifestyle with their specially curated Weekend Getaways itineraries and yes, these are too good to be true. Keep reading to know how!
Off-beat Experiences, Unique Destinations & More: Here's Why You'd Be A Fool To Miss These Weekend Getaways!
If your ultimate plans in life include travel but the millennial lifestyle gets the better of you, then these getaways are meant for you. From experiential tours for the thrill-seekers to something for the ultimate road-trip lovers, they’ve got everyone covered.
Gather your filmy tribe and take your Bollywood fanaticism to a new high by opting for the ‘Lights, Camera and Bollywood Tour’ where you get a full-day Bollywood Shooting Location tour around Manali. Who knows, you might just bump into a celebrity (Ranbir Kapoor, are you listening?) while you’re at it!
With a myriad of experiences and locations to choose from, MakeMyTrip has everything you need to tick things-off of your ever-growing bucket list. Make the most of the extra days off the long weekends and pave the way for the newer, unique experiences in life.
Do It For The ‘Gram!
Picturesque locations, experiential tours to the vineyards of Nasik, valley treks to the mesmerizing Munnar, don’t miss out on these exotic experiences and the opportunity to make your friends jealous! Make those travel plans a reality and curate your feed with gorgeous pictures from these iconic locations. Get your cameras out already!
So, We’re Saying…
All curated itineraries start at just INR 3500. So leave whatever you’re doing and book your Weekend Getaway in just four clicks. Why, you ask? Because, the weekend is coming!
