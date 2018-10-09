Unplug From The Chaos & Spend An Amazing Evening At This Resto-Bar

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Unplugged Courtyard

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

L-23/7, Middle Circle, Near Odeon Cinema, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience at the Unplugged Courtyard and the food options (an outstanding menu choice) are awesome. Their Dahi kurkuri and veg sliders are delicious; they have the right amount of spiciness and flavours.

What Could Be Better?

Everything about this place is just great.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group and Family

Bars

Unplugged Courtyard

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

L-23/7, Middle Circle, Near Odeon Cinema, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default