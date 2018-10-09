The ambience at the Unplugged Courtyard and the food options (an outstanding menu choice) are awesome. Their Dahi kurkuri and veg sliders are delicious; they have the right amount of spiciness and flavours.
Unplug From The Chaos & Spend An Amazing Evening At This Resto-Bar
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Everything about this place is just great.
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Big Group and Family
