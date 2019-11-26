Burned Out? Escape To These 5 Wellness Centres In India

Sometimes, it’s hard to stay in touch with everyday life and focus on what you really want to achieve with your mind and your body at the same time. We looked for spaces where- without meaning to use cliches- we can take time off from the pace of city life, and focus on relaxing and rejuvenating ourselves.

From the hills up north, to the beaches down south, here are some great wellness centres in India. 

Somatheeram Ayurveda Resort, Kerala

The world’s first Ayurveda resort,  look forward to 15 acres of greenery on a hillock, 9 km south of Kovalam Beach. Also known as the Ayurveda people, they’ve been into traditional Ayurvedic treatment for more that 20 years.

Go here if you’e dealing with rheumatic diseases, arthritis or paralysis, {among other ailments} or are looking for curative treatments and therapies that use all natural ingredients. In keeping with this ancient science, the resort offers therapies, massages, medical packs, diet control and exercises that maintain health, as well as fight illnesses. Here are a few we found interesting.

Taking the term ‘royal treatment’ rather literally, the beauty clinic uses beauty care secrets used by Indian princesses back in the day – recipes involving various herbs, herbal extracts, fresh fruits and natural products.

Jindal Naturecare Institute, Bengaluru

Spread across 100 acres of lush greenery, Jindal Naturecare Institute is run by the Sitaram Jindal Foundation (a charitable trust) and is known for being a specialty naturopathy and yoga centre. Treatments here are both preventive and curative and are non-invasive and drugless. Even the vegetables and fruits they serve are organically grown on the premises. Diagnosis is, however, only through scientific methods and modern medical equipment.

Jindal Nature Care Institute also has facilities like an outdoor gym, swimming pool, indoor recreational area, and a tennis court on its campus and is located an hour's drive away from Bengaluru International Airport.

Go here if you suffer from one of these:  IBS, amoebiasis, anemia, anxiety neurosis, arthritis, constipation, colitis, depression, obesity, and insomnia, among others. Patients meet with a doctor on a regular basis, for regular updates.

Ashiyana: Yoga And Spa Village, Goa

Aiming to free its residents from mental and physical tensions, Ashiyana propagates and emanates ‘joyful living’ through the ancient wisdom of yoga therapy, customised for individual needs. Also it’s in Goa, in the midst of tropical flora and fauna.

Go here if you wish to target the symptoms of disorders we all experience daily – stress, burnout, weight issues, digestive disorders, diabetes, insomnia, heart conditions, respiratory disorders, various addictions.  Detoxification and rejuvenation is their forte.

You will end your stay here with a range of practices that you can take back with you to help you deal with your stress issues in everyday life.

The Aayurvedic Healing Village (by Kairali), Kerala

Healing Village provides what they call ‘a refuge of complete stillness, ‘ and guidance to help with a range of chronic health problems, given that it is a certified Ayurveda Hospital. In sync with ancient Vedic practices, even its guest villas are based on Vaastu Shastra architecture practices.

Go here if whatever your health aim, Kairali has a detoxification program right up your alley. From stress relief, arthritis and migraines, to post pregnancy care, beauty and weight loss. Ask for the Panchakarma treatment – the Ayurvedic detox they’re best known for.

Attend the Ayurvedic cookery and nutrition classes, and yoga and meditation that’ll help maintain this lifestyle after you head back home.

Vana Retreat, Dehradun

Vana is our pick for those who associate a break with heading to the hills. Ayurveda, Tibetan healing, yoga, natural healing, spa, fitness – choose what works for you, and they’ll tailor-make a program for you to reach your goal. A 21-acre estate in the midst of forests and orchards, the view and tranquility make this one every mountain lover’s paradise. Look for their introductory specials.

Go here if you don’t know what you want. Yes! Apart from the more popular reasons for signing up for wellness programs, Vana lists an objective as ‘Don’t know yet!’. So, if you know you need some recuperating but aren’t sure how exactly, their pre and post-arrival consult will sort you out.

Vana has five types of accommodation: garden room, forest room, bodhi suite, forest suite, and casa. The prices vary from INR 29,000 to INR 65,000 per night per person depending on your choice of retreat and accommodation. We recommend going through their site for a detailed list of prices. You can make a booking via phone/email or by filling up their online form.

The retreat is a 1-hour 15-minute drive from Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport and a 45-minute drive from Dehradun Railway Station.

