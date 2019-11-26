Burned Out? Escape To These 5 Wellness Centres In India

Vana is our pick for those who associate a break with heading to the hills. Ayurveda, Tibetan healing, yoga, natural healing, spa, fitness – choose what works for you, and they’ll tailor-make a program for you to reach your goal. A 21-acre estate in the midst of forests and orchards, the view and tranquility make this one every mountain lover’s paradise. Look for their introductory specials.
Go here if you don’t know what you want. Yes! Apart from the more popular reasons for signing up for wellness programs, Vana lists an objective as ‘Don’t know yet!’. So, if you know you need some recuperating but aren’t sure how exactly, their pre and post-arrival consult will sort you out.
Vana has five types of accommodation: garden room, forest room, bodhi suite, forest suite, and casa. The prices vary from INR 29,000 to INR 65,000 per night per person depending on your choice of retreat and accommodation. We recommend going through their site for a detailed list of prices. You can make a booking via phone/email or by filling up their online form.
The retreat is a 1-hour 15-minute drive from Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport and a 45-minute drive from Dehradun Railway Station.
